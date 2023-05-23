Golden Knights Break the Stars; VGK Smothers Dallas 4-0, Sweep Possible

It looks like it’s over. The Vegas Golden Knights need one more win to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, but the Dallas Stars didn’t put up much of a fight in Game 3. The Golden Knights won their fifth game in a row and took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars Tuesday at American Airlines Center. The game was essentially decided in the first seven minutes, and the Golden Knights breezed to a 4-0 win at American Airlines Center.

The Golden Knights will attempt to sweep Dallas in Game 4 Thursday at American Airlines Center.

With their season on the line and pressure to crack the Golden Knights, Dallas self-destructed. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger imploded, and the captains played an integral role in molding the game.

Jack Eichel intercepted a clearing attempt in the Dallas zone. He slipped a pass through the slot to Jonathan Marchessault (7), who had time to settle the puck and rip it into the yawning cage for the game’s first goal. It was just the fourth time in 14 postseason games the VGK scored the opening goal.

About 30 seconds later, the captains tussled. More specifically, Dallas captain Jamie Benn assaulted Mark Stone. Benn toppled Stone at center ice, then jumped on the fallen Stone with a cross-check to his face.

Officials assessed a major penalty. After review, they also gave Benn a game misconduct penalty, which was only a harbinger of more things to come. Benn will undoubtedly face supplemental discipline.

Toward the end of the power play, the Golden Knights survived a two-on-one and counter-attacked. On the rush. Nicolas Roy found a cross-ice lane to Ivan Babrbashev (5), who lit the lamp behind a sliding Oettinger.

Just over one minute later, Oettinger allowed another softy when he left the top of the net open. William Carrier (1) scored with a rising backhand over Oettinger’s shoulder.

Seven minutes into the game, coach Pete DeBoer gave Oettinger the hook. Scott Wedgewood filled the remainder of the game.

Dallas never did mount much of a challenge. They zigged when they should zag. They threw punches when they should have played hockey. It was a game in which Dallas looked like a team at the end. The spirit was weak, and the Golden Knights were in command.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill was a little shaky to start. Seconds after Marchessault scored the game’s first goal, Hill allowed a shot to dribble behind him, but the Golden Knights’ defensemen quickly cleared the danger.

Hill allowed a few rebounds early, but the Golden Knights outmuscled or kept the crease clear. Dallas also hit a couple of posts in the first period, which seemed to deflate them further.

Hill has backstopped the five Golden Knights’ wins in a row. He stopped all 34 shots Tuesday.

Golden Knights forward Brett Howden did not play in the third period due to a lower-body injury.

The eerily-silent Dallas fans caused an early end to the second period when they littered the ice with beverages and garbage following a pair of minor penalties to Max Domi for punching Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague. Domi also received a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Hague received two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct, perhaps for not punching back.

After 50 minutes, the Golden Knights needed only 15 shots. Given the score, offensive pressure was far less important than puck possession and sapping any Dallas momentum.

VHN will update the Golden Knights recap with locker room reaction.