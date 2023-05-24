SUSPENDED: Jamie Benn Banned Two Games for Cross-Checking Mark Stone

The NHL handed down its ruling Wednesday, and it seems appropriate. Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was suspended for two games following his early-game cross-check on Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

The on-ice officials assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct. The Golden Knights led 1-0, then added a power-play goal and another goal shortly after the penalty expiration. Just seven minutes into the game, the Golden Knights led 3-0.

The Golden Knights cruised to an easy 4-0 win in Game 3.

Benn did not speak to reporters until Wednesday. He said he fell and used his stick to brace himself. The NHL did not buy that story.

“Benn chips the puck up the wall, then attempts to jump around Stone, sending him to the ice in the process,” the NHL Department of Safety video narration said. “With Stone on the ice in front of him, Benn puts both hands on his stick, drops to his knees, and drives his stick into the head and neck area of Stone with force.”

Stone was uninjured, and the Golden Knights chose to focus on scoring rather than physical retaliation. The strategy was successful.

“It is important to note Benn is in control of the play at all times and makes the decision to deliver a forceful cross-check to a prone player. This is simply an unnecessarily dangerous decision by Benn, and it is delivered with sufficient intent and force to merit supplemental discipline.”

Jamie Benn would not be eligible to return to the series until Game 6. However, the Golden Knights can sweep Dallas by winning Game 4 or end the series by winning Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Update: Also Wednesday, Player Safety fined Max Domi the maximum of $5000 for slashing Stone.