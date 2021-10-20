VHN Daily: Stone avoids knife; Fleury still winless

Mark Stone will not require surgery for the injury he sustained last week and while his return remains uncertain, the Vegas Golden Knights figure to get their captain back at some point in the near future.

The team returns to play tonight when they host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. While they won’t have Stone, it appears the Golden Knights will have Nic Roy, William Carrier and Brett Howden in the lineup as the trio make their regular season debuts after they were injured in the preseason.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

NYIHockeyNow: The Islanders welcomed back Matt Martin and Oliver Wahlstrom made Marc-Andre Fleury’s life miserable with a pair of goals as the Isles got their first win of the season, beating the Blackhawks in Chicago, 4-1. Fleury is winless in four appearances in the Hawks’ net.

There’s also some sad news to report as Islanders legend and Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Adrian Dater weighs in on the Avalanche’s rocky start.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sammi Silber reports all is well with the Capitals, who handled the Avs with no problem Tuesday in D.C.

FloridaHockeyNow: The Florida Panthers’ young stars delivered as the Cats defeated the Lightning. George Richards has the details from Amalie Arena, home to the NHL’s slowest press elevator.

DetroitHockeyNow: Bob Duff says that Pius Suter may have a year’s NHL experience under his belt but the Detroit Red Wings center is still trying to figure things out.

PittsburghHockeyNow: Tuesday was one of those nights where the Penguins could have really used Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Dan Kingerski reports the offense never got out of first gear and the Dallas Stars escaped the ‘Burgh with two points in a 2-1 shootout win.

VancouverHockeyNow: The Canucks squandered a golden opportunity to pick up two points on the road, falling to the Sabres, who rallied from a 2-1 deficit with four unanswered goals to win 5-2 and are 3-0. Yes, Jack Eichel-less Buffalo is undefeated.

BostonHockeyNow: Speaking of Buffalo, Joe Haggerty reports that former Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins when the B’s face the Sabres Friday.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Despite all the Evander Kane craziness, the Sharks have started 2-0 and Sheng Peng says harmony appears to be prevailing in the home dressing room at SAP Center.

MontrealHockeyNow: Harmony may not be the word being used in the Canadiens’ locker room as Montreal is off to its worst start in 26 years following the Habs’ 5-0 loss to San Jose.

CalgaryHockeyNow: Out in Alberta, things aren’t much better as the Flames are floundering early and Steve Macfarlane says coach Darryl Sutter is already changing up his lines following Calgary’s 0-1-1 start.