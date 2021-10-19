VHN Daily: Golden Knights welcome back trio; Cody Glass to AHL

While the Vegas Golden Knights wait on the status of injured captain Mark Stone, they may be getting back three forwards in time for the resumption of their season Wednesday.

Nicolas Roy, William Carrier and Brett Howden all skated with the team in practice Monday and coach Peter DeBoer was optimistic the trio would be available to play when the Knights host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.

Howden spoke with the media Monday and said he had a lower body injury suffered Sept. 30 in a preseason game vs. the Kings but that he felt fine and was anxious to play.

In Nashville, Cody Glass found himself demoted to the Predators’ Milwaukee AHL affiliate after failing to show much early in the season. The Golden Knights’ first-ever draft pick from 2017 is struggling to stick in the NHL.

Around the NHL:

Sportsnet.ca: Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia was not good as Hakstol’s Seattle Kraken were on the wrong end of a 6-1 score in getting thrashed by the Flyers.

Associated Press: Is Nikita Kucherov headed back to LTIR for the second year in a row? Possibly after the Tampa Bay Lightning star was injured over the weekend against the Washington Capitals. Bolts coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov is definitely not day-to-day, an indication his lower-body injury is far more serious.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

SanJoseHockeyNow: The San Jose Sharks have gotten accustomed to life without Evander Kane. They won’t see the talented but enigmatic winger for a while after the NHL suspended Kane for 21 games Monday for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

ColoradoHockeyNow: The Avalanche may have caught a huge break as Adrian Dater reports that superstar center Nathan MacKinnon tested negative for COVID-19 and could be in the lineup tonight when the Avs face the Capitals in D.C.

NYIHockeyNow: Christian Arnold said the Islanders also got some good news as forward Matt Martin and goaltender Semyon Varlamov may be ready to play after both missed the start of the season while still recovering from off-season procedures. The Isles play the Blackhawks in Chicago tonight.

FloridaHockeyNow: Colby Guy said Anthony Duclair has played himself onto the Florida Panthers’ top line after notching a pair of goals in the Cats’ first two games.

DetroitHockeyNow: The Red Wings get Dylan Larkin back after a one-game suspension but Kevin Allen says they might be without defenseman Marc Staal when the Wings host Columbus tonight.

TorontoHockeyNow: Once again, the Maple Leafs ran into a hot goaltender. This time it was the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin as the Leafs fell in OT.

CalgaryHockeyNow: The Flames also had a tough OT loss, losing their home opener to the Ducks.

MontrealHockeyNow: Jon Still reports the Canadiens are getting forward Mike Hoffman back after the veteran missed all of the preseason with a lower-body injury.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Nice story by Sammi Silber on Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz, who regained his footing while in Pittsburgh and is looking to carry over his steady play in Washington.