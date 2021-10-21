VHN Daily: Martinez hurt; Krak House ready for occupancy

Alec Martinez was the latest Vegas Golden Knight to not finish a game as the veteran defenseman was injured in the third period of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Martinez is the third regular to go down with an injury, joining Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, who were hurt in the Knights’ previous game on Oct. 14. Both Pacioretty and Stone are out indefinitely.

Coach Peter DeBoer said he’ll have more information on Martinez’s status following Thursday’s late-morning practice.

Around the NHL:

Associated Press: In Seattle, they’re getting ready to open the doors to Climate Pledge Arena, the new home to the Kraken. The building, which was built on the site of the old Key Arena and seats over 17,000 for hockey, is carbon-free and will christen its ice Saturday when the Vancouver Canucks are the opponent. Coldplay officially opens the arena Friday night.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

MontrealHockeyNow: Nobody in Montreal is happy with the Canadiens’ slow start, least of all GM Marc Bergevin. Mitch Gallo said Bergevin got a few things off his chest.

BostonHockeyNow: The Bruins were not sharp Wednesday on national TV, falling to the Flyers at home. They also lost Nick Foligno to injury.

PittsburghHockeyNow: Brian Doumoulin and John Marino worked out together over the summer and Shelly Anderson said the Penguins are benefiting from it.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Evgeny Kuznetsov is off to a good start and he’s happy again. According to Sammi Silber, that’s a good thing for the Washington Capitals.

SanJoseHockeyNow: The Sharks are in Ottawa and that means a homecoming for former Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson. Sheng Peng said that it’s not the big deal it was previously.

FloridaHockeyNow: Colby Guy reports that defenseman Brandon Montour has found his comfort level as he enters his first full year with the Florida Panthers.

VancouverHockeyNow: The Canucks are in Chicago Thursday to face the Blackhawks and coach Travis Green isn’t sure of the availability of defenseman Quinn Hughes.

NYIHockeyNow: Christian Arnold reports that Islanders prospect Aatu Raty is struggling in Finland.

DetroitHockeyNow: Bob Duff talks about the retooling job GM Steve Yzerman has done to get the Red Wings competitive again.

TorontoHockeyNow: Scott Cullen reports that the Maple Leafs have high expectations for Nick Ritchie, one of the new faces on the Leafs’ roster.