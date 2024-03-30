Golden Knights’ Eichel Ejected for Spearing Kaprizov; Fine, Suspension Possible

The Vegas Golden Knights had a chance to finish off the Minnesota Wild’s legitimate playoff hopes Saturday with a win. The Golden Knights concluded their four-game Central Division road trip in Minnesota Saturday, but Golden Knights’ top center Jack Eichel finished his trip a little bit early.

Eichel was given a five-minute major and a Game Misconduct for spearing Minnesota star winger Kirill Kaprizov at 14:03 of the second period. All such penalties are reviewed on the ice, too.

Jack Eichel got 5 and a game for the spear on Kaprizov 😬 pic.twitter.com/zQgCFmNRaq — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) March 30, 2024

To add a little more insult to injury, Kaprizov scored on the resulting Minnesota power play, earning the first goal of the game. Minnesota led 1-0 until later in the third period.

Michael Amadio tied the game later in the third period (13:43), and the teams went to overtime, each earning a point. The Golden Knights expanded their playoff cushion on the trip, beating St. Louis and Winnipeg while earning an OT point in Nashville. Before the game, they led St. Louis by six points for a wild-card spot and Minnesota by nine points with nine games remaining.

The league reviews Game Misconducts for suspension or fines. Given Eichel’s lack of supplemental discipline history, a fine is more likely, but the league does not dismiss spears at full speed.