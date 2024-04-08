It’s Hertl Time; Forward In Golden Knights Lineup vs. Canucks

The trade wasn’t announced until shortly after the noon PST NHL trade deadline on March 8. After spending a first-round pick on defenseman Noah Hanifin that was flexible to this season or next, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spent the 2024 version to snag the best forward not on the trade market, former rival Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks.

The trade was both surprising and another win for McCrimmon, who stocked his lineup for a Stanley Cup defense.

However, Hertl had knee surgery in late January. Tonight against the Pacific Division-leading and potential Round One opponent, Vancouver Canucks, Hertl will make his Golden Knights debut.

“We’ll see where he’s at tonight and where he fits best with the team,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “I know he’s going to help us.”

Hertl can play both center and wing, so where he truly fits with the Golden Knights lineup might be trial and error in the final weeks of the season, perhaps even into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hertl, 30, had 34 points (15-19-34) in 48 games with the woeful Sharks this season. The Golden Knights cap hit for Hertl is $6.75 million as San Jose is holding back about $1.5 million of his salary through the end of his contract in 2030.