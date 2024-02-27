The Vegas Golden Knights (33-19-7) might be onto something. After getting a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa, the Golden Knights got two more points Tuesday as they thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-17-8), 6-2 at Rogers Centre.

It was a revenge game of sorts, where the Golden Knights were humiliated at T-Mobile Arena last Thursday, 7-3. It was also a step in the right direction, where the Golden Knights previously lost five of their last six games.

The game actually started quietly, and both teams were scoreless after the first period, but Ivan Barbashev got the party started with a second-period breakaway (14).

Mason Morelli (2) added to the fun shortly after, scoring on a solid deflection of Shea Theodore’s shot. Theodore has been a points machine since returning to the lineup and added three more assists Tuesday. He has eight points (0-8) in the last four games.

Tyler Bertuzzi put Toronto on the board with his 11th goal at 2:15 of the second, but the Golden Knights quickly responded. William Karlsson netted his 20th goal of the season, and the Golden Knights led 3-1.

Midway through the third period, the Golden Knights broke the game open.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 31st goal of the season. Former Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves gave Toronto some hope with his third goal with 5:25 left. However, Marchessault added another, his 32nd of the season, which is a career-high. Then Nic Roy (11) put the game out of reach.

Emotions were high for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They took four penalties in the game, and coach Sheldon Keefe was booted in the third period. The Golden Knights win ended Toronto’s seven-game winning streak.

The Golden Knights got two key points, keeping some distance between them and the third-place Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights also outshot Toronto, 32-30, which was the complete opposite of Thursday night’s game (42-26).

The Vegas Golden Knights can also thank Adin Hill, who stopped 28 shots. The goaltender bounced back from his disastrous showing last Thursday, where he was pulled after allowing three goals. Of course, it helped that the Golden Knights played a much better game, pressuring Toronto with a suffocating forecheck.

The Golden Knights forecheck also kept likely Rocket Richard winner and Hart Trophy favorite Auston Matthews notably absent from the score sheet. Matthews mustered only two shots on goal and had two turnovers. The Golden Knights contained Matthews, ensuring he wasn’t causing chaos throughout the night.

Tuesday, the Golden Knights also received good news on Jack Eichel’s potential return. The center skated with the team for the first time.