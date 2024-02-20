Golden Knights Game 56 Preview vs. Predators: Theodore Could Return Plus Projected Lines, Notes, Keys to the Game, and How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) take on the Nashville Predators (28-25-2) on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Golden Knights, who defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on the road on Monday afternoon.

This is a great spot for the Golden Knights to bank points against a team they have handled well in the past. The Golden Knights are 10-5-1 lifetime and 4-3-1 against the Predators in T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights are hoping to have Shea Theodore back in the lineup Tuesday night. Theodore last played on Nov. 22 and has 18 points in 20 games this season.

The Golden Knights held an optional skate at 11:00 a.m. before Tuesday’s puck drop.

It appears Mason Morelli will appear in his second NHL game tonight. Grigori Denisenko was sent to the Henderson Silver Knights. Jack Eichel was moved to LTIR to create cap space to activate Theodore.

Projected Lines

Howden – Stephenson – Stone

Barbashev – Roy – Marchessault

Cotter – Karlsson – Amadio

Morelli – Froese – Kolesar

Martinez – Pietrangelo

McNabb – Theodore

Hague – Whitecloud

Hill

Golden Knights Notes

The Golden Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division with 70 points and trail the Vancouver Canucks by 10 points with 2 games in hand.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 53 points.

The Golden Knights are looking for franchise victory No. 300 on Tuesday night.

Nic Roy’s eight-game points streak came to an end on Monday against the Sharks.

Player to watch: Theodore looks to make his return after missing nearly three months of the season.

Predators Notes

The Predators are in fifth place in the Central Division with 58 points and are currently two points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 55 points.

Roman Josi ranks No. 6 in defensemen scoring with 50 points.

Former Golden Knight, Cody Glass, has appeared in 27 games for the Predators and has five points.

Player to Watch: Juuse Saros is 4-5-1 with a .921 SV% and one shutout against the Golden Knights in his career.

Key to the Game

Pedal to the metal! The Golden Knights held leads at home last week against the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes and failed to get any standings points. Monday was a different story, the Golden Knights got a lead and knew what to do with it against the Sharks. The Golden Knights need to keep their foot on the loud pedal if they get a lead against the Predators.

How to watch and listen

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

For more Golden Knights news, visit Vegas Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow Chris Gawlik on 𝕏: @TdChrisG