Golden Knights Game 55 Preview: Time to Get Back on Track vs. Sharks, Notes, Keys to the Game, and How to Watch

The week of Feb. 12 was a forgettable one for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights entered the week 19-5-2 at T-Mobile Arena and left the week 19-7-2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Next up for the Golden Knights (31-17-6) is a Monday matinee in San Jose against the Sharks (15-34-5). The Golden Knights are 3-0-0 against the Sharks this season, 11-0-3 lifetime in the Sap Center at San Jose, and 23-2-5 lifetime against the Sharks.

On one hand, there is no better time than now for the Golden Knights to face the Sharks. However, the Sharks are playing better hockey with a 5-3-2 record in their last 10 games and would love nothing more than to defeat the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights held an 11:30 a.m. practice Sunday at City National Arena before heading to San Jose, CA. for Monday’s game.

The Golden Knights lines will be a mystery until warmups on Monday. Jonas Rondbjerg played in Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes and we sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday morning. Shea Theodore could return for Monday’s game against the Sharks or Tuesday’s home game against the Nashville Predators. Logan Thompson will likely make his first start against the Sharks since Jan. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Golden Knights Notes

The Golden Knights have 68 points which is good for second place in the Pacific Division and they trail the Vancouver Canucks by 12 points with two games in hand.

This is the first, of a four-game week that features games against the Sharks, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators.

Players to watch Jonathan Marchessault has 11 goals in his last 11 games. Nic Roy has an eight-game points streak.



Sharks Notes

The Sharks have 35 points, the second-fewest overall in the NHL.

Tomas Hertl, Matthew Benning, Henry Thurn, and Givani Smith are on Injured reserve.

Logan Couture remains out with a week-to-week designation.

Player to watch: Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks (active players for today’s game) with 31 points in 41 games.

Keys to the Game

Coach Bruce Cassidy has stressed the importance of puck management all season long. The Golden Knights also need to play better with a lead. The Golden Knights need to put the Sharks away early. The Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Golden Knights last week despite the Golden Knights scoring first in both games.

How to watch and listen

Time: 1:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

