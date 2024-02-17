Golden Knights Game 54 Preview vs Hurricanes: Lines, Notes, Key to the Game, and How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) and Carolina Hurricanes (31-17-5) meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The Hurricanes cruised to a 6-3 victory the last time these teams met in December.

The Golden Knights are 5-3-3 lifetime and have a 2-2-1 record against the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena.

The last time the Golden Knights played was Monday’s 5-3 home loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights held a morning skate at 11:00 a.m. at City National Arena ahead of their 7:30 p.m. puck drop against the Hurricanes. An illness worked its way through the team over the last week and all the players are back to full health.

Projected Golden Knights Lines

Barbashev-Roy-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Amadio

Rondbjerg-Froese-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Miromanov

Hague-Whitecloud

Hill

Thompson

Golden Knights Notes

The Golden Knights have 68 points, trail the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks by 12 points, and have two games in hand.

Adin Hill is set to make his fourth-consecutive start in the net.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 52 points.

Player to watch: Nic Roy has points in seven consecutive games.

Hurricanes Notes

The Hurricanes have 67 points, trail the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers by six points, and have one game in hand.

This is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Hurricanes, who defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 last night in Arizona.

Spencer Martin is the projected starter in net and has just one start in the 2023-24 season and 52 lifetime NHL appearances.

Player to watch: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 57 points.

Key to the Game

The Hurricanes are 21-6-2 when scoring first and 17-2-1 when leading after 20 minutes. The Golden Knights need an on-time start tonight.

How to watch and listen

Time: 7:30 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

