Golden Knights Game 53 Preview vs Wild: Milestone for Pietrangelo, Notes, and How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6) and Minnesota Wild (23-23-5) have combined for a 4-0-0 post-All-Star break record. Monday’s meeting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV marks the first of three meetings between the Golden Knights and Wild this season.

The Golden Knights have a 10-1-1 lifetime record and a 5-5-1 home record against the Wild.

The Golden Knights held an optional skate at 11:00 a.m. at City National Arena before their 7 p.m. puck drop against the Wild. Tonight’s lines for the Golden Knights are a bit up in the air.

“We should have 20 players ready to go.” Coach Bruce Cassidy on the sickness traveling through the team. “A few may come to the rink and we will find out (if they can play). But it just seems to be going through the team right now. Logan is definitely out, Hill starts and Patera backs up.

Jonas Rondbjerg, Mark Stone, and Zach Whitecloud missed Saturday’s practice due to illness. Rondbjerg participated in Monday’s optional skate, but Stone and Whitecloud did not.

Golden Knights notes

The Golden Knights are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and trail the Vancouver Canucks by eight points in the Pacific Division

Player to Watch: Coach Cassidy indicated that Whitecloud was a healthy scratch against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Expect Whitecloud to be on point, should he return to the lineup.

Alex Pietrangelo is playing in regular season game No. 1,000 tonight.

Michael Amadio is one goal away from 50 career goals.

Adin Hill is 4-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .947 SV% since returning from injury

Wild notes

The Wild are 6-4 in their last 10 games and seven points out of the final wild-card playoff spot

Fleury (9-9-3, 2.91 GAA , .900 SV%) is not expected to start tonight.

Filip Gustavsson (14-13-2, 3.18, .897) is the expected starter.

Former Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill has five points on the season.

How to watch and listen

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

