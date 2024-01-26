Golden Knights Looking for Points in Six Straight vs. New York Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights look to get their second win over the New York Rangers in eight days. The Golden Knights defeated the Rangers 5-1 in Vegas last Thursday in a game they dominated in.

The 5-1 score of last Thursday’s game does not tell the full story of how the game went. Yes, the Golden Knights won convincingly. But the Rangers had long stretches of puck possession in the Golden Knights zone with the Golden Knights doing a lot of puck chasing.

The difference in last Thursday’s game was goaltending. Logan Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots while Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 of 25 shots.

The Rangers are 1-1-1 since last Thursday’s meeting with the Golden Knights. On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks defeated the Rangers in San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

This is the “dreaded first game after a long road trip” for the Rangers. The Rangers’ four-game road trip started in Vegas and ended with matchups against the three California teams. We have seen Vegas struggle in similar circumstances.

The Golden Knights are 2-0-1 since last Thursday’s game against the Rangers. This will be the third game of the four-game road trip, featuring an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils and regulation victory against the New York Islanders.

Adin Returned after not completing a full game for just over two months on Tuesday against the Islanders. Logan Thompson started 19 of 22 games in Hill’s absence. Hill is the confirmed starter for tonight’s game suggesting Logan Thompson will get the start tomorrow against the Detroit Red Wings.

The top two forward lines for the Golden Knights have been doing the heavy lifting. Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson, and Nicolas Roy combined for 36 points (14 goals) in their last five games.

Things have been much better defensively as of late. The Golden Knights have allowed just 21 goals in their last nine games for an average of 2.33 GAA.

The Golden Knights should be sharp from the opening faceoff. They had a full day off on Wednesday, practiced on Thursday, and had an optional skate before tonight’s game. The Rangers just recently traveled across three time zones and could have tired legs to start the game.

A quick start could be the primary key to victory for the Golden Knights tonight.

How to watch

Time: 4:00 P.M. PST.

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340