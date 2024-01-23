Bounce Back Expected: Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders Preview

It could be a blessing in disguise, or a disaster, that the Vegas Golden Knights have a quick turnaround. Brett Howden was a minus-5 and Logan Thompson let in six goals in last night’s overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. Howden, and possibly, Thompson will be excited to get back on the ice for Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.

The reason Thompson “possibly” is looking forward to tonight’s game is we do not exactly know who will be the Vegas Golden Knights goaltender. “The plan is he’s here and we want to play him tomorrow if he feels he’s ready to go. He (Hill) will make that call.” Coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday’s potential goaltender.

If Adin Hill is unable to go, will Thompson get starts in back-to-back games or will Isaiah Saville make his NHL debut?

The Islanders replaced Lane Lambert with Patrick Roy. As expected when a team goes through a coaching change, the Islanders had some extra juice in their 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars last Sunday.

The Golden Knights and Islanders faced each other on Jan. 6 in Vegas. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each had a pair of goals in the 5-2 victory for the Golden Knights. A coaching change for the Islanders and the Golden Knights playing on the second leg of a back-to-back will even things out. This is a tough spot for the Golden Knights.

Coach Cassidy ripped the Golden Knights’ effort against the New Jersey Devils on Monday. “We basically played a beer league game out there.” Cassidy on Monday’s effort. “The plays we made, right up until the last goal, were careless and disrespectful to the game.”

Reason for a Bounce Back

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights traveled from Colorado to Vegas to play the second leg of the back-to-back against the Boston Bruins. The Golden Knights played a great game and won 2-1 in overtime. On Dec. 27, the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 in a forgettable game for Thompson. The Golden Knights traveled from Anaheim to Vegas for the second leg of the back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights played another great game and defeated the Kings 3-2. Thompson started both legs of the back-to-back.

The Golden Knights have proven to be successful in the second legs of back-t0-back scenarios. Expect the Golden Knights to have a fast start and limit turnovers to a minimum. Coach Cassidy will have the team on point tonight.

How to watch

Time: 4:30 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34

Stream: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340