Looking to Extend the Winning Streak: Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights look to extend their winning streak to three games against the St. Louis Blues tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as minus-200 favorites with an over/under of six goals. The public is backing the Golden Knights at an 81%-19% split per Covers.com.

Key storylines: On the positive side, the Golden Knights are officially out of their scoring drought, having scored 10 goals in the last seven periods of play. On the negative side, Alec Martinez is on injured reserve. Shea Theodore is on long-term injured reserve. Adin Hill remains out and Jiri Patera will be the backup goaltender for Logan Thompson.

About the Golden Knights (16-5-4, 36 points): Mark Stone has mentioned the team knows what it takes to win and that the team is comfortable winning games in different ways. Coach Bruce Cassidy after Saturday’s win over the Washington Capitals, “Let’s enjoy being the defending champs and work on becoming the repeating champs.” The mindset of the team is clear, they respect their accomplishments and are using what they learned to work on winning another Stanley Cup.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

About the Blues (12-10-1, 25 points): The focus on the Blues usually starts with goaltender Jordan Binnington. Binnington is 7-6-1 with a 2.98 GA/G and .910 SV%. The Golden Knights can get under Binnington’s skin simply by having a net-front presence. We have seen Binnington lose his cool several times. Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 23 points (8 goals).

The Blues rank No. 24 in the league with 68 goals scored and right in the middle of the league in goals allowed at 73.

Golden Knights to watch: “Keep an eye on the top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone tonight. The top line might put the Golden Knights on their back for the next few games.” VHN’s Chris Gawlik before Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals. The top line had two goals and three assists on Saturday. Barbashev single-handily eliminated the Capitals’ Tom Wilson from the game in the first period. Barbashev drew an early first-period penalty against Wilson. Wilson lost his cool and sought confrontation with Barbashev for the rest of the first period. Barbashev kept his cool as the top line dominated the rest of the game.

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340