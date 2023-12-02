Adin Hill Injured: Vegas Golden Knights Take on the Washington Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Washington Capitals after a strong Canadian road trip in which the Golden Knights earned four of a possible six points. Charlie Lindgren shut out the Golden Knights when the teams met on Nov. 14.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as minus-200 favorites with an over/under of six goals. The public is backing the Golden Knights at a 73%-27% split per Covers.com.

Key storyline: We will start with who we know will not be on the ice, Adin Hill. Hill was pulled from Thursday’s victory over the Vancouver Canucks by coach Bruce Cassidy after receiving a recommendation from the training staff to do so. Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore will not be available for tonight’s game. The Golden Knights have dug deep and found ways to win all season without a healthy lineup. The team has the added motivation of looking for revenge on the team that shut them out earlier in the season.

About the Golden Knights (15-5-4, 34 points): The Golden Knights earned 15 of a possible 28 points in a month that featured nine road games vs. five home games. During the last three weeks of the month, the Golden Knights played eight road games and in nine different cities.

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

About the Capitals (12-6-2, 26 points): The Capitals have turned things around after a slow start and are in third place in the tough Metro Division. Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 14 points (5 goals). Tom Wilson is the type of player that the Golden Knights will know whenever he is on the ice. Wilson has 12 points (7 goals) but brings a physical element that few players in the NHL can match.

Lindgren is having a fine season at 5-2-0 with a 2.30 GA/G and .934 SV%. Darcy Kuemper is 5-4-2 with a 3.04 GA/G and .892 SV%. As much as the Golden Knights would like to get revenge on Lindgren, Kuemper starting gives the Golden Knights a better shot to win the, “dreaded first game back from the road trip.”

Golden Knights to watch: Keep an eye on the top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone tonight. The top line might put the Golden Knights on their back for the next few games.

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340