Rematch: Golden Knights Start Short Road Trip Against the Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to St. Louis for a rematch of Monday’s matchup against the Blues.

Betting line: STN Sports has the Golden Knights as minus-150 favorites with an over/under of six goals. The public is backing the Golden Knights at a 74%-26% split per Covers.com. The shift in location is worth half a dollar to the sportsbooks. The Golden Knights were minus-200 on Monday when they faced the Blues in Vegas.

Key storyline: Can the Golden Knights solve Jordan Binnington? There is not much more to this game. The Golden Knights had 20 high-danger chances to the Blues’ five on Monday and only got one puck behind Binnington.

About the Golden Knights (16-5-5, 37 points): The Golden Knights have the most points in the Western Conference and are third overall in the NHL in points. Injuries have been present since opening night and not going away anytime soon. Adin Hill and Alec Martinez are not traveling to St. Louis and Dallas. Shea Theodore remains on LTIR and the soonest he can return is mid-December.

Can Logan Thompson handle an expanded workload and will Jiri Patera perform well should he get a start this week?

Expected Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Cotter-Karlsson-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Hutton-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Korczak

Hague-Whitecloud

Thompson

About the Blues (13-10-1, 27 points): The Blues had to be happy to escape Vegas with two points despite being outplayed on both ends of the ice. Look for the Blues to have greater emphasis on creating better scoring chances. The Blues had just five high-danger chances on Monday against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights to watch: Ivan Barbashev was a man-possessed Monday night. Barbashev was very noticeable and had his best game of the season. He did everything but put a puck in the net and look for a hungrier Barbashev in tonight’s rematch. Jack Eichel continues to be the Golden Knights’ best player as of late. Eichel’s presence will be felt throughout the game. Chandler Stephenson is looking to break out of his funk; once he does, expect to see a lot of goals from the third-line center.

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340