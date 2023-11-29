Breaking: Shea Theodore Has Surgery and Placed on Injured Reserve

The Vegas Golden Knights announced defenseman Shea Theodore had successful surgery due to an upper-body injury and will be out week-to-week. Theodore last played on Nov. 22 against the Dallas Stars and had 24:42 total ice time in the overtime victory. Theodore’s injury did not appear to impact his shifts as he logged his final shift of the game in overtime.

The Golden Knights placed Theodore on injured reserve which means the soonest he could return would be on Dec 2. against the Washington Capitals, but it is likely Theodore will be out longer than the minimum week he will have to miss.

Theodore missed 27 games last season due to multiple injuries.

Ben Hutton figures to take the bulk of the minutes voided by Theodore’s absence as both players are left-handed shots. Can Hutton pick up the points Theodore left behind? The 28-year-old was having a career season with 18 points in 20 games which paced for 74 points. Hutton has 3 points in 17 games and just scored his first goal of the season Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak could also pick up some extra games in Theodore’s absence.

The Golden Knights’ top-six defensemen have missed a total of 39 games through the first 23 games of the season. Brayden McNabb is the only defenseman to play in all 23 games this season.