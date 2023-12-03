Vegas Golden Knights Injuries Adding up: Hill, Martinez, and Theodore Injury Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights have the most points in the NHL before Sunday’s games being played. November was a tough month that featured a scoring drought, not a slump. Things have improved since Tuesday night’s third period against the Edmonton Oilers. The Golden Knights have scored 10 goals over the last seven periods.

Injuries have been a featured story of the Golden Knights for the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights have iced a roster featuring their top 18 skaters just a handful of times over the first 25 games. Coach Bruce Cassidy has had to use nine defensemen so far.

Despite the injuries to the defensemen, the Golden Knights have given up the fourth fewest goals in the NHL (59) and played the most games of all teams (25). Strong goaltending by Adin Hill and Logan Thompson has played a big part in the lack of goals allowed by the Golden Knights. The goaltending dup has combined for a 16-5-4 record, 2.32 GA/G, and .928 SV%.

Here’s the latest on injuries to Adin Hill, Alec Martinez, and Shea Theodore.

Adin Hill: Hill left Thursday’s game in Vancouver against the Canucks before the start of the third period despite having a shutout in progress. The Golden Knights’ broadcast reported Hill was pulled from the game for “precautionary reasons.” In the post-game press conference, Coach Cassidy mentioned that the training staff recommended that Hill be pulled from the game.

Hill did not dress as the backup for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals. “Adin Hill is lower-body (has a lower-body injury), day-to-day for now. He’s not going to dress tonight (Saturday vs. Capitals).” The concerning part of coach Cassidy’s statement was “day-to-day for now.” We will look for an update on Monday for Hill.

Shea Theodore: Theodore was moved to long-term injured reserve and will have to miss no less than 10 NHL games and 24 days of the NHL season. The soonest Theodore can return to game action is Dec. 23 in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

Alec Martinez: The injury timeline for Martinez is a bit of a mystery. Coach Cassidy mentioned last week that Martinez would be out for 7-10 days. Martinez has missed the minimum seven days after his injury so he is eligible to return once the team feels he is ready.