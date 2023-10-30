Punishment Expected for the Senator’s Role in Voided Trade Between Ducks and Golden Knights for Evgenii Dadonov

The foundation of the Vegas Golden Knights is the misfit mentality. A bunch of players from a bunch of teams that did not want them. That fueled one of the most historic runs in sports history.

“We’re the Golden Misfits.” – William Karlsson during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Golden Knights acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2021-22 season and he went on to score 43 points (20 goals).

The 2021-22 season was an uphill climb after the all-star break. Injuries left the Golden Knights on the fringe of qualifying for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon traded Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks and a second-round draft pick in exchange for defenseman John Moore and the contract of forward Ryan Kesler. The deal would have freed up $3.375 of salary cap space.

This is where things got interesting.

Dadonov had a limited no-trade clause and the Ducks were on that list. The problem is the Golden Knights did not have that list, or the list the Golden Knights had did not have the Ducks as a franchise Dadonov did not want to be traded to.

The NHL ultimately voided the trade and in a matter of 48 hours Dadonov became the ultimate misfit.

Who was to blame for the failed trade? Dadonov and his agent claimed they filed the no-trade list with the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2021-22 season. Did the Senators send the proper list to the Golden Knights after the trade? Did the Golden Knights have the proper list and overlook the Ducks?

It seems like the Senators are the blame in the voided trade of Dadonov to the Ducks.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has reported that the NHL is planning to punish the Senators for their role in the voided trade and an explanation will be offered for why the Golden Knights were not at fault.

Will the punishment include compensation to the Golden Knights?