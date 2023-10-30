Original Six Team Comes to Town: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights begin a three-game homestand Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights got back to their winning ways against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night in Crypto.com Arena. Logan Thompson stopped 40 of 43 shots including all three shootout attempts by the Kings.

About the Golden Knights (8-0-1, 17 points): The Golden Knights have earned 17 of a possible 18 points and find themselves top of the NHL standings. William Karlsson and Shea Theodore lead the Golden Knights with 10 points. Jack Eichel has nine points.

Jonas Rondbjerg was recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights prior to Saturday’s game against the Kings and sent back down to the Silver Knights on Sunday. It is unknown if a Golden Knight forward was in danger of missing the game or if the recall was just an insurance option. Nic Roy missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in last Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Zach Whitecloud remains on LTIR.

Expected lines



Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Dorofeyev-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Howden-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Korczak

Hill

About the Canadiens (5-2-1, 11 points): The Canadiens come into this game third place in the tough Atlantic Division. This is a better start than projected for the Canadiens. The Canadiens suffered losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and New Jersey Devils. All teams that have reasonable potential to make deep playoff runs. The Canadiens have beaten the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Winnipeg Jets. Those teams are not projected to have deep playoff runs. In short, the Canadiens will have their hands full tonight.

Golden Knights to watch: William Karlsson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Michael Amadio, Brett Howden (shout out to Nic Roy as well), Keegan Kolesar, and William Carrier. Otherwise known as the best bottom-two forward lines in the NHL. The third and fourth forwards lines are creating matchup nightmares for the Golden Knights’ opponents.

Key storyline: This is a storyline that very well could appear word for word later this week. The Golden Knights need to string a solid 60-minute effort. Nothing more. Nothing less.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340