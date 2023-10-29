Week in Review: Concern for the League Leading Golden Knights?

What Stanley Cup hangover? The Vegas Golden Knights would have been excused had they started the season something like 3-4-2. It was a short offseason. They won the Stanley Cup last year. Who cares, no big deal.

The Golden Knights are 8-0-1 earning 17 of a possible 18 points and have the most points in the NHL.

The Golden Knights played three games this week against the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Los Angeles Kings. Stringing full, 60-minute efforts were hard to come by this week. The Golden Knights were lucky to get the win against the Flyers, the Golden Knights had far from a 60-minute effort against the Blackhawks, and the Kings gave the Golden Knights a wakeup call by scoring the game’s first two goals.

“We find a way to win games, that’s all that matters.” Jack Eichel on Saturday’s victory over the Kings.

Eichel’s quote for games in October, November, and December is fine. Find a way to get your two points and focus on the next game. “We got a game tomorrow, let’s just focus on that one.” William Karlsson after Friday’s overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

We are going to shift gears for a moment. Raise your hand if you have ever been asked in a job interview, “What is your biggest weakness?” My favorite approach to answering that question is by attaching my biggest strength to the answer. The same applies to the Golden Knights’ week. The weakness against the Flyers, Blackhawks, and Kings was failing to play a solid 60 minutes. The strength was finding ways to win hockey games despite being at your best.

Week in review

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. Historic start continues!

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 (OT). The winning streak is over.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 (SO) Logan Thompson makes 40 saves.

Golden Knights winning high event hockey to start the season.

Injuries

Nic Roy missed the games against the Blackhawks and Kings after suffering an undisclosed injury Tuesday against the Flyers and is listed as day-to-day. Zach Whitecloud remains on LTIR. Alex Pietrangelo returned from an upper-body injury Friday against the Blackhawks.

Week ahead

It is a four-game week for the Golden Knights.

Monday Oct. 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday Nov. 4 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Sunday Nov. 5 @ Anaheim Ducks