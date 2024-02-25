Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Limping; Marc-Andre Fleury is ‘Calling the Shots’

It was not a great night for the Vegas Golden Knights as they squandered a two-goal second-period lead to lose in the shootout to the Ottawa Senators. The NHL trade rumors are getting fierce in Pittsburgh as Jake Guentzel’s future is a hot topic. The winds are swirling around the Philadelphia Flyers, too. The Colorado Avalanche were visibly frustrated, if not shaken, after losing to the Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks got back on track with an OT win, and you can wipe the tear from your eye as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers.

I’m helping out on the Golden Knights coverage for a few days until we get our new Golden Knights beat writer up to speed. We wanted more VGK coverage, more analysis, and consistent communication with you, the readers. More Daily Nuggets posts will be a good start. We’re excited for some new energy and to launch someone’s career–our new writer will announce early this week.

I’m sure you’ll give them the same welcome as you did me when I inhabited Las Vegas for a few months (and that remains one of the best experiences of my life. I LOVE the city, not the strip). It’s time we upped the information level and the discussion, and that’s exactly what we’re going to deliver.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: No bueno. A 2-0 lead quickly became an Ottawa Senators onslaught and a 3-2 deficit. Chandler Stephenson had two goals, but the Vegas Golden Knights lost a shootout.

SinBin Vegas: Our friend Ken Boehlke put it well. Don’t worry. Despite the injuries and the recent losses, the Golden Knights playoff spot is secure.

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): The Minnesota Wild are in a wild-card battle but on the outside. GM Bill Guerin is leaving the possibility of a trade deadline deal up to Marc-Andre Fleury–should he stay, or should he go? Fleury will decide if he’s traded or stays.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman was dealing on the Headlines Segment of Hockey Night in Canada. Where the Oilers stand and the latest trade chatter across the NHL.

Edmonton Journal: Not everyone is so happy today as the Calgary Flames smoked the Edmonton Oilers. Everything gets questioned when you lose the Battle of Alberta, and the Oilers badly lost.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche remain chief competition on the way to another Stanley Cup. They faltered against the Maple Leafs. Evan Rawal takes us inside the room for angry players and a visibly frustrated Mikko Rantanen after the Colorado Avalanche loss.

NHL.com: The first-place Vancouver Canucks have been skidding lately. As the games get tougher, they’ve hit a rough patch, but the Canucks overcame a two-goal deficit and a rowdy Boston crowd for an OT win.

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie trade market is red hot. There’s a scarcity of assets available, and those who have them want a ransom (which is why Fleury will fetch a big return if he wants to be traded). Our colleague Jimmy Murphy has been all over this one — Have the Boston Bruins put Linus Ullmark on the NHL trade block?

Chicago Hockey Now: It’s a big weekend in Chicago. Chris Chelios is closely tied to three organizations, but his No. 7 is headed to the rafters for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville Hockey Now: Juuse Saros was thought to be mostly unavailable on the trade market unless a team came straight with a truckload of assets. However, things are getting interesting as rookie goalie Yaroslav Askarov is playing lights out.

San Jose Hockey Now: It’s been dry. Hockey is desert dry and frustrating for Mike Hoffman, who endured the longest goal slump of his career. It’s just all bad news for the San Jose Sharks.