Daily Nuggets: Babcock vs. Spittin’ Chiclets; Who Reaves Feared the Most

In the red corner, we have Spittin’ Chiclets claiming coach Mike Babcock is invading his player’s privacy. In the blue corner, we have Babcock claiming he’s asking players to share family pictures in an effort to get to know them better. Weird.

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to be among the bottom third in the standings. What would make for a good season in Philadelphia? Who did Ryan Reaves fear to fight the most? Which Central Division team signed free agent Tomas Tatar? Former Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith skated on a line with Evgeni Malkin during the Pittsburgh Penguin’s unofficial skate.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Hockey Now: Max Comtois was signed to a PTO on Tuesday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Sportsnet: Former Detroit Red Wings forward Johan Franzen declared Babcock as “the worst person I’ve ever met.” Current Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was reportedly asked by Babcock to make a list of Maple Leafs he did not feel had a strong work ethic. Has Babcock learned from his past decisions? Babcock is refuting photo claims made by Spittin’ Chicklets.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers have made the playoffs four times since 2012 and won just one playoff series in that time. It is not expected to be a good season in Philadelphia. What has to happen to make it feel like a good season in Philadelphia?

Nashville Hockey Now: Reaves fought 82 times throughout his career. He has won more of those fights than lost. What former Nashville Predators forward did Reaves fear the most?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche signed former Golden Knight Tatar to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Smith’s quickness and ability to slip behind defenders has been noticeable during the Penguins’ unofficial practices.