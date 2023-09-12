Maxime Comtois Signs PTO

The Vegas Golden Knights announced forward Maxime Comtois has been signed to a Professional Tryout Agreement. Comtois has spent parts of five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. The No. 50 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry draft has appeared in 210 games and logged 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists).

Measuring 6 feet 2 inches tall and 210 pounds, the 24-year-old brings size and strength potentially to the Golden Knights lineup.

This could be a diamond in the rough acquisition for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson was an under-the-radar acquisition in 2019. Stephenson went from scoring under 20 points per season in Washington to 60 points per season in Vegas.

The best season for Comtois came in 2020-21 when he scored 33 points in 55 games.

Could the Golden Knights unlock the full potential of Comtois and see him score 50 points this season? There will be plenty of support for him to learn from in the Golden Knights’ locker room.