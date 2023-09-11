Golden Knights Forward Lines in a Blender

Barring injuries the Vegas Golden Knights are expected to break camp with the lines they ended game five of the Stanley Cup Final with. Lines one, two, and four should remain unchanged. Who will line up beside William Karlsson is a storyline to watch during training camp. Below are the Golden Knights projected forward lines.

What if the lines from the Stanley Cup run do not work out? Let’s fire up the blender and see what comes out!

The top line remains intact and the bottom three lines have key changes. Pavel Dorofeyev with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone is intriguing. Dorofeyev had nine points (seven goals) in 18 games down the stretch last season. Stephenson and Stone play a responsible game on both sides of the ice. Dorofeyev should have plenty of room and opportunities to score.

Karlsson, Michael Amadio, and Nicolas Roy could be one of the toughest third lines to play against in the NHL. It would be nice to see Roy get more time on ice as well.

Roy moving to the third line does not make the fourth line weaker by any means. Brett Howden, William Carrier, and Keegan Kolesar is a very heavy line that oppositions will not enjoy playing against.

Let’s increase the speed a bit on the blender and see what we get!

Dorofeyev draws a spot on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. Can Eichel and Marchessault perform at a high level without Ivan Barbashev?

Can Barbashev do for Stephenson and Stone what he did for Eichel and Marchessault? If so, the top-two forward lines could be among the most lethal in the NHL.

Carrier was on pace to score 23 goals last season until injuries sidelined him. Moving Carrier to the third line with Karlsson and Roy adds a bit of scoring punch without sacrificing defense.

Can Amadio play a responsible enough game that is required of a fourth-line center? Paul Cotter can replace Carrier’s physicality while providing a scoring punch.

It will be fun to see what Cassidy has up his sleeve this season. There is not shortage of options should Cassidy decide to fire up the blender.