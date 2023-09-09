Golden Knights Feeling Pressure

Nearly 3,500 individuals have had their names engrained on the Stanley Cup. It is a lifelong dream for most that starts at a very young age. That lifelong dream was realized for many of the 52 members of the Vegas Golden Knights who got their names engrained on the Stanley Cup in July.

Does winning the Stanley Cup equate to less pressure the following season?

“There’s definitely going to be more pressure. We all knew last year, not making the playoffs and all that, we were a better team. This year coming in as the champs everyone’s eyes are going to be on us. We are going to get their best every night and be ready to answer.” Ben Hutton to VHN from the VGK Charity Golf Classic

Hutton is feeling the pressure knowing that teams will be gunning for the Golden Knights this season. Everyone wants to knock off last season’s champs.

Keegan Kolesar is putting a different type of pressure on himself for next season. “This was such a surreal and amazing feeling. Also, the partying was pretty cool too. That, and being another winner gives enough motivation for all of us.” Kolesar to VHN from the VGK Charity Golf Classic

Kolesar likes the parties that accompany being a Stanley Cup champion. He also likes something else.

“To the confetti, no. There’s other things, like the beer, I’m addicted to.” Kolesar to VHN from the VGK Charity Golf Classic when asked if he was addicted to the confetti.

It was a surreal summer for the Vegas Golden Knights. One they will never forget. There was plenty of confetti and beer to go around.

It is clear that becoming the Stanley Cup champions has elevated the pressure level from one year ago.

The pressure last year was to have a better season than the previous one. The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history and had a new coach. Fans would have been happy with a return to the playoffs and winning a round or two.

The Golden Knights are feeling pressure to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. It is clear the players have plenty of motivation to overcome the pressure. Hutton knows that teams will be gunning for the Golden Knights every night. Kolesar wants more beer.