Breaking: Golden Knights Rookie Faceoff Roster Announced

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the players participating in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction. There will be a total of 28 players participating.

All eyes will be on forward Brendan Brisson. Drafted No. 29 overall by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Brisson is expected to take a major step forward. Brisson had 37 points in 58 games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season. The 21-year-old expects to be very noticeable in the rookie games.

Another focus will be on the goaltenders. Jiri Patera figures to be the starter for the Silver Knights. Patera will get the first call to the Golden Knights if Adin Hill or Logan Thompson gets injured.

Isaiah Saville, Jesper Vikman, and Jordan Papirny will be competing to back up Patera in Henderson.

Golden Knights fans will get their first look at 2023 draft picks Mathieu Cataford, Arttu Karki, and Tuomas Uronen. David Edstrom, the Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick, is not listed on the roster.

No. Name Position

5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

13 Jakub Demek Forward

15 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

24 Brendan Brisson Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

26 Arttu Karki Defenseman

31 Isaiah Saville Goaltender

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

40 Lukas Cormier Defenseman

42 Alex Swetlikoff Forward

44 Layton Ahac Defenseman

47 Patrick Guay Forward

52 Artur Cholach Defenseman

53 Simon Pinard Forward

54 Matteo Fabrizi Defenseman

57 Mason Primeau Forward

60 Bear Hughes Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

68 Jordan Papirny Goaltender

77 Ty Cheveldayoff Forward

83 Daniel D’Amato Forward

89 Robbie Fromm-Delorme Forward

91 Jett Jones Forward

95 Joe Fleming Defenseman