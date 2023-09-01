Vegas Golden Knights
Breaking: Golden Knights Rookie Faceoff Roster Announced
The Vegas Golden Knights announced the players participating in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction. There will be a total of 28 players participating.
All eyes will be on forward Brendan Brisson. Drafted No. 29 overall by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Brisson is expected to take a major step forward. Brisson had 37 points in 58 games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season. The 21-year-old expects to be very noticeable in the rookie games.
Another focus will be on the goaltenders. Jiri Patera figures to be the starter for the Silver Knights. Patera will get the first call to the Golden Knights if Adin Hill or Logan Thompson gets injured.
Isaiah Saville, Jesper Vikman, and Jordan Papirny will be competing to back up Patera in Henderson.
Golden Knights fans will get their first look at 2023 draft picks Mathieu Cataford, Arttu Karki, and Tuomas Uronen. David Edstrom, the Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick, is not listed on the roster.
No. Name Position
5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
12 Jakub Brabenec Forward
13 Jakub Demek Forward
15 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman
24 Brendan Brisson Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
26 Arttu Karki Defenseman
31 Isaiah Saville Goaltender
32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
40 Lukas Cormier Defenseman
42 Alex Swetlikoff Forward
44 Layton Ahac Defenseman
47 Patrick Guay Forward
52 Artur Cholach Defenseman
53 Simon Pinard Forward
54 Matteo Fabrizi Defenseman
57 Mason Primeau Forward
60 Bear Hughes Forward
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
68 Jordan Papirny Goaltender
77 Ty Cheveldayoff Forward
83 Daniel D’Amato Forward
89 Robbie Fromm-Delorme Forward
91 Jett Jones Forward
95 Joe Fleming Defenseman