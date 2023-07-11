Daily Nuggets: Possible Golden Knights ECHL Affiliate in Nevada? Howden Arbitration Date Set

The ECHL approved an expansion application of Lake Tahoe for admittance into the league. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and the CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC, David Hodges will be co-owners of the team.

The interesting part is the yet-to-be-named team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, who just happens to manage and operate the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Ghost Pirates are the ECHL of the Vegas Golden Knights.

There is no word yet if the new Tahoe ECHL team will become an affiliate of the Golden Knights. Will Golden Knights owner Bill Foley complete the trilogy of having three professional hockey teams in Nevada?

Brett Howden will have his arbitration hearing on July 24, assuming the Golden Knights and Howden do not strike a deal sooner.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Islanders were in the hunt for Alex DeBrincat. This adds to the list of missed opportunities for Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello. The Islanders made failed pitches on recent notable free agents Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri.

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago is in a rebuild, however, their rebuild may be a bit shorter since drafting Connor Bedard. Chicago Hockey Now writer, Nate Brown, compares the Chicago Blackhawks rebuild to the New York Rangers rebuild.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks signed free agent Filip Zadina to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million. Zadina, formerly of the Detroit Red Wings, cleared waivers and had his contract terminated with Detroit. Drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Zadina never lived up to expectations. Zadina is hoping a fresh start in San Jose can reignite his career.