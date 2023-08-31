Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights National TV Games

The Vegas Golden Knights will have 15 regular season games and one preseason game shown on national TV this season. Vegas 34, KMCC, will have 69 games aired for free.

The KHL reportedly approached the NHL about an exhibition game. How are the 2020 draft picks for the Detroit Red Wings progressing? Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has learned from many influential role models.

Jake DeBrusk hopes to sign an extension to remain with the Boston Bruins. Why did things not work out for Philip Zadina in Detroit?

Washington Hockey Now: The KHL floated the idea of an exhibition game with an NHL team. It has been nearly 13 years since the KHL and NHL participated in an exhibition game. The KHL used the Washington Capitals as an example of a team they’d like to play against. The Capitals have a lot of Russian stars.

Scheduling issues and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine make an exhibition game unlikely to happen.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are in a long rebuild process. Here is a look at how the 2020 draft class is progressing. This also serves as an example of how long it takes prospects to get a shot at the NHL level.

Philly Hockey Now: Briere has his work cut out for him in Philadelphia. Darcy Regier, Paul Holmgren, Joe Sakic, and Keith Jones have all been influential in Briere’s management path.

Boston Hockey Now: DeBrusk hopes to remain with the Bruins after his contract expires next season. The Bruins will have $28.5 million of cap space to work with. Money will not be the issue in extending DeBrusk. Will he fit into general manager Don Sweeney’s long-term plan for the Bruins?

San Jose Hockey Now: Zadina felt he was in a tough spot as a young rookie with the Detroit Red Wings. Would another year of dominating the QMJHL have been better for Zadina’s growth?