Golden Knights: Betting Propositions

The odds are out for a number of categories for next season including winning the Stanley Cup, propositions to make the playoffs, and individual awards. Can the Golden Knights repeat as Stanley Cup champions and make bettors some money? Which Golden Knights player can win you 150 times your bet if he wins an award?

Golden Knights +1200 to win the Stanley Cup: General manager Kelly McCrimmon kept the team mostly together. The health of Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Mark Stone will factor heavily if the Golden Knights can repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the betting favorite at +800. The Edmonton Oilers are the fifth favorite at +1000.

Prediction: It would be nice to see William Karlsson’s follow-up to last season’s epic victory speech.

Golden Knights to make playoffs; yes -600, no +425: It would not be the worst bet one could make to fade the Golden Knights on making the playoffs. A Stanley Cup hangover coupled with health concerns could make for a rough season.

Prediction: Golden Knights will finish first or second in the Pacific Division and qualifying for the playoffs should never be of concern.

Golden Knights regular season points over/under 103.5, -115 on both sides: This is a coin flip. The Golden Knights exceeded 104 points in 2017-18, 2020-21 (Covid-shortened season), and 2022-23.

Prediction: The Pacific Division has four powerful teams; Golden Knights, Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Los Angeles Kings. Then there are four not-so-great teams; Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, and Anaheim Ducks. 98-102 points is a reasonable point total for the Golden Knights.

Hart Trophy: The Hart is the NHL’s version of the regular season’s most valuable player. Connor McDavid of the Oilers is the even-money favorite. Jack Eichel is +5000 and Stone is +30000.

Prediction: It is not impossible, just highly unlikely a member of the Golden Knights can win the Hart. If McDavid keeps up his current pace, they might need to consider renaming the Hart after McDavid.

Vezina Trophy: The Vezina goes to the NHL’s best goaltender. Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are the favorites at +600. Thompson is at +5000 and Hill is at +8000.

Prediction: The Golden Knights have a gogoaltender-friendlyystem. There is value in placing bets on Thompson and Hill to win the Vezina. Both goalies will get plenty of starts and opportunity to showcase their talents.

Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina with Vegas in 2021.

Norris Trophy: The Norris goes to the NHL’s best defensemen. Cale Makar is the favorite at +190. Alex Pietrangelo is at +7500 and Shea Theodore is at +15000.

Prediction: The value on Theodore is worth taking a chance on. Last season Theodore was on pace for 61 points had he played all 82 games. Theodore has the ability to perform at a point-per-game pace and get consideration for the Norris.

Jack Adams Award: The Jack Adams goes to the NHL’s best coach. Rod Brind’Amour is the favorite at +600. Bruce Cassidy is at +1500.

Cassidy failed to make the top-three finalists last season. That was a bit of a shocker based on the team’s year -over-year regular season improvement. Plus the fact that this last season was Cassidy’s first with the Golden Knights. It is likely Cassidy finds himself a finalist for the Jack Adams if the Golden Knights repeat as Pacific Division champions.

Gerard Gallant won the Jack Adams with Vegas in 2018.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.