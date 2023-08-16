Stone Played Game 5 with Broken Wrist; McAfee Donates $250,000

The Vegas Golden Knights had just two man-games lost due to injury during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb missed game five of the opening round vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

Technically the Golden Knights missed another 14 man-games when Laurent Brossoit left game three of the Edmonton series. We stopped counting man-games lost for goalies in Vegas during the 2021-22 season.

We learned Jack Eichel played the final portion of the 2021-22 season with a broken thumb. On Tuesday Mark Stone admitted on the Pat McAfee Show he suffered a broken wrist in the first period of game five of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Unfortunately, I took a whack in the first period and fractured my left wrist, I guess. I took a few things between the first and second period to make sure she was good to go.” Stone on the Pat McAfee Show

Unrelated, hockey players are tough.

McAfee was quick to point out that it did not appear that Stone was playing through an injury during the Stanley Cup celebration in front of T-Mobile Arena. Stone followed up with, “I made sure I wasn’t feeling much in the wrist during that celebration.”

Donation to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation: McAfee pledged to donate $250,000 to a charity of the Golden Knights players’ choosing when Stone appeared on the show prior to winning the Stanley Cup. Stone was offered an additional $250,000 if he got four goals in the championship game. McAfee had a sweat in the deciding game as Stone got a hat trick.

The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation vision is to ensure continuous quality improvement through being a reliable, efficient, and responsive team that has the capability of meeting the individual needs of this patient while continually improving care for the next patient.

McAfee pledged to up the donation to $500,000 to a charity of the Golden Knights players’ choosing should they repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. Stone thanked McAfee for the billboard material and said it will go on the wall.