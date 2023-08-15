Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Donate $10,000; Tatar’s Next Team

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $10,000 to the Henderson Little League team that qualified for the Little League World Series. The Henderson team will represent the Mountain Region taking on the Metro Region Wednesday at noon PT in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar is without a team for the 2023-24 season. Tatar confirmed that one of the teams he has been in discussions about possibly joining is the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake Guentzel is expected to miss a portion of the season. Tatar can be a nice plug for Guezntel’s absence and an insurance policy in the event another forward gets injured.

Montreal Hockey Now: Having two-serviceable goaltenders is a recipe for success for many teams. The Montreal Canadiens have three goaltenders; Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault, and Casey DeSmith. These are not exactly top-tier goaltenders but could be serviceable assets to other teams. Especially if injuries start to mount. Let this serve as a reminder that the Golden Knights used five starting goaltenders last season.

Philly Hockey Now: Fighting has been banned in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Players engaging in a fight will be ejected. The instigating player will receive an automatic one-game suspension. The aggressor during the fight will receive a minimum two-game suspension. Could the NHL follow the QMJHL’s path down the road?

New York Islanders: Robin Lehner made the New York Islanders Hockey Now “One-Hit-Wonders” list. Lehner earned post-season hardware in his first season with the Islanders in the 2018-19 season. Thomas Greiss and Lehner earned the William M. Jennings Trophy which is awarded to the goaltender or goaltending tandem that allows the fewest goals. Lehner also won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.