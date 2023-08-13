Daily Nuggets: Impossible in Philly; NHL’s Extreme Shooters

“Welcome to impossible” displayed on the T-Mobile Arena ice during the 2018 playoffs and Stanley Cup Final will go down as one of the most powerful images in Vegas Golden Knights history. Bettors who took a chance betting on the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup had a phenomenal sweat in 2018. Odds reached as high as 500-1 for the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup and bettors could have made some easy money hedging throughout the playoffs.

Philly Hockey Now: Speaking of the impossible, the Philadelphia Flyers have a 90.9% chance to miss the playoffs based on the odds that BetOnline released. The Flyers are on the rebuild and it seems very unlikely they will qualify for the playoffs. Could “Welcome to impossible” be displayed on the ice in Philadelphia next May?

Yahoo: Who is the “wrist-shot aficionado?” How about the “slap-shot specialist?” Who has the best backhand and wraparound? Did any members of the Golden Knights get snubbed in Yahoo’s article about extreme shooters?

San Jose Hockey Now: Reports surfaced that the San Jose Sharks showed interest in Matt Dumba, who ultimately signed with the Arizona Coyotes earlier in the week. Dumba would have filled the void that Erik Karlsson left on the power play. Options are limited for an unrestricted defenseman that can run a power play.

Boston Hockey Now: Is Brad Marchand in consideration to become the next captain of the Boston Bruins? Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo thinks so. Carlo believes Marchand has all the required traits and cares for the younger players.