Daily Nuggets: Hellebuyck, Scheifele Trade? New-Look Sharks

It is August, and most general managers have put their phones on silent while on vacation. Are there any big trades on the horizon? How about notable free agents? Phil Kessel, Patrick Kane, Eric Staal, Derick Brassard, and Nick Holden remain unemployed.

Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets have decisions to make regarding Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele. Both are free agents after the 2023-24 season. The trade market has slowed down. The Jets may have to stand pat until the trade deadline. It will be difficult to find a trade partner, let alone two trade partners, to take on over $6 million in salary.

Washington Hockey Now: Speaking of trades, is Evgeny Kuznetsov on his way out of Washington? Similar to what the Jets are going through, what is the market for a $7.8 million player coming off a poor season?

San Jose Hockey Now: Moving Erik Karlsson was the gateway to the future for the San Jose Sharks. The future starts with the 2023-24 season and here is a look at what the Sharks’ opening night roster might look like.

Chicago Hockey Now: The excitement is building for Connor Bedard. Sherwood Hockey signed Bedard. Here is the first look at Bedard in full Blackhawks garb.

Philly Hockey Now: How can the Philadelphia Flyers become Stanley Cup Contenders? Realistically, how many players on today’s Flyers roster will be on the team when they are ready to compete for a Stanley Cup? Cutter Gauthier and Matvei Michkov are not even on today’s Flyers roster and will be a big part of the team’s rebuild. That gives you an idea of how long it will be for the Flyers to compete for a Stanley Cup.