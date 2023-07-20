Golden Knights Stanley Cup Profile: Ivan Barbashev

What could possibly be better than cruising around Miami in a 175-foot yacht? Cruising around Miami in a 175-foot yacht with the Stanley Cup. That is exactly what Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev did. Barbashev enjoyed a day at sea with family, friends, and the Stanley Cup.

Being that Barbashev had a day with the Stanley Cup once already, he knew the appropriate party to throw for his family and friends.

Prior to joining the Golden Knights: Barbashev was drafted by the St. Louis Blues number 33 overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. It took a couple of years in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves to find his professional game and Barbashev broke into the National Hockey League in 2016. Barbashev spent parts of seven seasons with the Blues prior to being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

How did the Golden Knights acquire Barbashev? Barbashev was traded to the Golden Knights by the Blues in exchange for prospect Zach Dean February 27, 2o23.

Contract history: Barbashev’s biggest contract was his recent extension with the Golden Knights for five years at $5 million AAV. Prior to joining Vegas, Barbashev made $11.25 million with the Blues. When Barbashev’s current contract expires in 2028, Barbashev will have of $36.25 million in career earnings.

Road to the Golden Knights gameday roster: Barbashev immediately joined the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault after being traded to the Golden Knights.

NHL Stats: In 433 career regular season games, Barbashev has 84 goals and 110 assists. In 72 playoff games, Barbashev has 10 goals and 17 assists. Barbashev logged 18 of his 27 career playoff points with the Golden Knights last season.

Role in Vegas: Barbashev was possibly the most important acquisition for the Golden Knights. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was mixing up the lines for the entire season. Eichel and Marchessault were not at their best until Barbashev arrived. Marchessault went on to win the Conn Smythe and Eichel led playoff scoring.