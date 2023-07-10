Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Possible Free Agent Targets, Red Wings Acquire DeBrincat,

It has been a week and a half since free agency opened and the Vegas Golden Knights have not signed anyone who could join their NHL roster. Is general manager Kelly McCrimmon considering bringing Phil Kessel back for another season? There are plenty of reasons to take a chance on Kessel. If not Kessel, could the Golden Knights bring back another familiar face?

The Detroit Red Wings are the winner of the Alex DeBrincat sweepstakes. In exchange, Detroit sent Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, a 2024 conditional first-round draft pick, and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to Ottawa.

Almost to the day a year ago, Ottawa sent its 2022 first- and second-round picks plus its third-round pick in the 2024 draft to Chicago in exchange for DeBrincat.

Ottawa seems to be cutting its losses here. At the end of the day, Ottawa sent away its 2022 first- and second-round picks, 2024 third-round pick, and DeBrincat in exchange for Kubalik, a prospect, and 2024 conditional first-round draft pick, and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Chicago Hockey Now: It was a shock to Blackhawks fans when DeBrincat was traded to Ottawa one year ago. DeBrincat is about to join his third team in three years. It is not common to see superstars just hitting their prime playing on three teams in three years. Perhaps Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman sees something Chicago and Ottawa did not.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers had an improbable run that left them just three wins short of winning the Stanley Cup. What changes did the Panthers make in attempting to repeat last season’s success?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What moves might the Penguins make as they wait for a trade for Erik Karlsson to potentially come together? The Penguins have a crowded crease and may need to make a move to get under the salary cap.