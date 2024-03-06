UPDATED: Golden Knights Trade for Noah Hanifin; Full Scouting Report

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is not letting the opportunity to become the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions slip away without a fight. The injury-ravaged Golden Knights lineup got one boost on Tuesday with the acquisition of Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. Wednesday, Golden Knights trade No. 2 was the big blue line get: Noah Hanifin.

Darren Dreger of TSN was the first to report the deal.

The Golden Knights dealt a conditional first-rounder, defenseman Danii Miromanov, and a conditional third-rounder that would upgrade to a second if the Golden Knights win a playoff round.

The Golden Knights traded their 2025 first-rounder in the deal, but the condition is the pick becomes a 2026 first-rounder if the Golden Knights trade their 2025 pick in another deal.

The Golden Knights had $4.35 million in proportional cap space before the trade. Hanifin makes $4.95 million. Calgary is eating 50%, and per Dreger, the Philadelphia Flyers are eating 25%, meaning the Golden Knights will get Hanifin for a $1.23 million equivalent.

The Golden Knights are also parting with a fifth-round pick for the Flyers to take their share of Hanifin’s salary.

UPDATE #1: Elliotte Friedman reports there is a third team involved that is holding back 25% of Hanifin’s salary, and Calgary is holding back 50%, meaning the Golden Knights will take on only 25% of Hanifin’s salary cap hit. However, the return and third team are not yet known as of 6:21 p.m.

UPDATE #2: “Hanifin return isn’t finalized as third-party involvement is still being finalized. But it includes D Daniil Miromanov and a first-round pick,” Friedman tweeted at 7:13 p.m.

UPDATE #3: The trade is complete. The Philadelphia Flyers are the third team. 7:50 p.m.

Hanifin, 27, is the prized trade deadline acquisition for clubs looking to upgrade their defense and is part of the Calgary Flames sell-off. According to Calgary Hockey Now’s Trevor Neufeld, Hanifin is a top-pairing defenseman who is a slick skating puck mover who specializes in the transition game. He doesn’t shoot as much as he should but likes to sneak low shots through traffic for his forwards to deflect.

“He’s great at just about everything,” Neufeld told Vegas Hockey Now. “He can falter on puck retrievals … but can hold his own playing at the highest tempo.”

The Golden Knights trade will give them a top-pair quality left-handed d-man to pair with Shea Theodore or Alex Pietrangelo. Hanifin is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. In 61 games with Calgary this season, he has 35 points, including scoring 11 goals.

Multiple reports from the national outlets also indicate the Golden Knights are working to sign Hanifin to a new contract. The blueliner’s contract with a $4.95 million salary cap hit is set to expire after this season. However, reports differ regarding the immediacy of the extension announcement.