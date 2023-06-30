Breaking: Golden Knights Extend Adin Hill

The Golden Knights announced Friday that Adin Hill has been extended for two years at a cap hit of $4.9 million per year.

Hill was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks prior to the start of the 2022-23 season in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Logan Thompson was the only healthy goalie on the roster at the time Hill was acquired, but the rookie only had only appeared in 20 National Hockey League Games. It was announced Robin Lehner would spend the season on LTIR. Laurent Brossoit also started the season on LTIR.

Only appearing in 74 NHL games prior to the trade to Vegas, it was unknown how many games Hill would appear in and how skilled of a goaltender he was. Hill was 29-32-6 in 5 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Sharks. The overall plan for Hill was unknown when he was traded to Vegas. Was he a placeholder until Brossoit could return to the net? Did general manager view Hill has a goaltender with potential playing on bad teams?

Hill was only able to appear in 27 regular season games for the Golden Knights and was serviceable in his starts. Logging a record of 25-16-7 with a goals against of 2.45 and a save percentage of .915, Hill was consistent and gave VGK a chance to win in most of his starts.

Brossoit was the playoff starter as Hill was recovering from an injury. In game three of the conference semi-finals, Brossoit suffered a lower body injury and Hill took over the net.

Hill went on to lead the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup victory and did so in dominating fashion. Posting a playoff record of 11-4 with a goals against of 2.17 and save percentage of .932, Hill had one of the best runs all-time in the playoffs. Hill made a number of dazzling saves along the way and was not afraid to mix things up.

“Our objective has been to try to keep as much as our roster together as we can. I think we will be able to almost return our team almost intact, which is pretty uncommon for a Stanley Cup winner,” Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said from Nashville.

Outside of trading Reilly Smith, the Golden Knights Stanley Cup roster remains largely intact.

Hill and Thompson are expected to operate in a tandem for the 2023-24 season which gives the Golden Knights one of the strongest goaltending duos in the NHL.