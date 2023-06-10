Watch: Adin Hill Throws Punches, Pancakes Sam Bennett at Final Horn

SUNRISE, FLA — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill stopped all of the shots he needed to stop in a dramatic Game 4 win Saturday at FLA Live Arena. The win means the Golden Knights are one win away from the Stanley Cup and can win it Tuesday in Vegas.

The Florida Panthers tried to send a little message at the end of the game, but Hill was having none of it. Florida defenseman Brandon Montour rushed into the crease area at the final horn. Facewashes, punches, and grabbing started.

Then Hill sprung to his feet and landed a few good right hands Panthers’ forward Carter Verhaeghe, then Sam Bennett, eventually pancaking Bennett under a hail of punches.

The 6-foot-5 Hill smiled in the locker room when VHN asked if there were any messages being sent.

“The buzzer goes, and then I kind of felt my helmet get ripped off,” Hill said. “And I mean, there’s six guys on the ice. We have four. So get in there — better try to help our teammates. Yeah, I don’t know if there’s really a message to be sent. We’re just getting ready for Tuesday.”

Montour was given two minutes for charging and a 10-minute misconduct. Matthew Tkachuk who didn’t drop his stick, instead using it to hit opponents beneath the referees’ hold, was given a slashing minor, an unsportsmanlike conduct minor, and his fourth 10-minute misconduct penalty of the series.

Hill earned the satisfaction of landing a few good punches in defense … and two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.