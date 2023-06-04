Daily Nuggets: Adin Hill Becomes a Star, Clock Ticking on Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights are one step closer to the Stanley Cup victory, which is unfinished business for the original 2017-18 Misfits, who were forced to watch the Washington Capitals take a victory lap on the Golden Knights’ home ice. Goalie Adin Hill’s star turn on Saturday was a spectacular save reminiscent of one made against the Golden Knights in the 2018 Cup Final. Also in the nuggets, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is holding firm for the Arizona Coyotes, but the clock is ticking. Elliotte Friedman confirmed there would be heavy NHL trade rumors surrounding the big names of the Winnipeg Jets. And goalie John Gibson will join the NHL trade block because he wants out of Anaheim.

Game 1 went pretty much according to plan for the Golden Knights. Sure, the Florida Panthers kept it close, but you didn’t think this would be easy, did you?

Just remember your new buddy Dan has been telling you for weeks the Golden Knights would bathe in silver.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Game 1 winners, 5-2. The Golden Knights recap.

Adin Hill made a diving stop early in the second period on Nick Cousins. Watch the Hill save here.

Hill was all smiles and admitted that was probably the biggest save of his life. Everyone had high praise for the netminder. Video and quotes, go inside the Golden Knights locker room.

Before the game, our new contributor Crystall Hollibaugh looked at the past villains who kept the Golden Knights away from the Cup.

Florida Hockey Now: No panic yet. The Florida Panthers felt Game 1 was close.

He was eventually tossed in the third period. It was a tough night for Matthew Tkachuk.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators sale is concluding, though Bettman doesn’t think it’s dragging. And the clock is FINALLY ticking on the existence of the Arizona Coyotes. More from Bettman’s State of the League address.

Colorado Hockey Now: Despite a wild scene in Seattle with an intoxicated woman found in his hotel room and later yelling intense accusations, there is no ongoing investigation into Valeri Nichushkin.

Orange Country Register: Cue the NHL trade rumors to Pittsburgh or LA. Lisa Dillman reports John Gibson met with team officials to request a trade.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are close to signing winger Cole Caufield

Boston Hockey Now: Dmitry Orlov appears ready to test the market and say goodbye to the Boston Bruins.

Chicago Hockey Now: With the No. 19 pick, should the Blackhawks trade up, down, or keep it?

Philly Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers will play in the Stadium Classic game next February at MetLife Stadium.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Golden Knights added castoff goalies, and they’re doing pretty well. MacKenzie Blackwood might be one of those castoffs to find success elsewhere. The New Jersey Devils trade options.

And Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It looks like Kyle Dubas may retain the GM powers even if he gives someone the title. He could hire a newbie GM he trusts. Pittsburgh Penguins changes.