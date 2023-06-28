Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Schedule Released, Kings get Dubois

The Vegas Golden Knights will open the 2023-24 season against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10. It’s sure to be a special night as the team will be raising its first Stanley Cup championship banner. The full schedule can be found here.

The Los Angeles Kings made a small deal over the weekend which was an indicator of bigger things to come. The Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a 2024 second-round pick. Is this the type of deal that will bring the Kings back to the top of the Pacific? The Kings still have about $4.5 million in cap space to work with.

It seems like everyone is trying to catch the soonest bus out of Calgary. Tyler Toffoli was the first of possibly many Flames to get traded. Toffoli is on his way to New Jersey in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Connor Bedard train will take him to 31 NHL cities with a residency in Chicago. Bedard games are sure to draw a premium for those wishing to purchase a ticket to see him play. The full Blackhawks schedule is here.

San Jose Hockey Now: Not the blockbuster deal that was expected, but a deal has been made for San Jose to acquire MacKenzie Blackwood for a 2023 six-round pick to New Jersey. Rumors continue to swirl for potential landing spots for Erik Karlsson.

The Dallas Stars have re-signed Evgenii Dadonov to a 2-year contract extension worth $2.25 million AAV.