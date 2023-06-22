Daily Nuggets: Barbashev Contract Status, Adin Hill Thoughts, Erik Karlsson Landing Spots, VGK Preseason Game

Kevin Weekes reported via Twitter that there are no active talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Ivan Barbashev. “As of now, it’s looking like he’ll be hitting the free agent market – where he will have plenty of lucrative offers.” Barbashev had 18 points in 22 playoff games with the Golden Knights. Barbashev was also a Stanley Cup winner with the St. Louis Blues. In 25 playoff games, Barbashev had just six points in the 2022 playoffs. Barbashev’s season-high points total was 60 in the 2021-22 season with the Blues, and hasn’t been close to that pace since. Rumors swirl about the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers being the front-runners to offer up on Barbashev, who figures to command $5 million per year and a term of at least five years. Should Barbashev not re-sign with the Golden Knights, internal options are available.

If the Golden Knights are unable to re-sign Barbashev, does that leave enough cap space to offer on Adin Hill? Depending on Robin Lehner’s 2023-24 status, the Golden Knights will have between $3.4 million and $8.4 million to work with in the off-season.

The market for Hill has been rumored to be as high as $5 million per year. Hill has become a cult hero in Vegas after a remarkable playoff run. Does it make sense to offer up to $5 million to a goalie who has never started more than 27 regular-season games? Logan Thompson was having a great season until his injury troubles. Thompson has a cap hit of $766,667 for the next two seasons and figures to be the day-one starting goaltender for the 2023-24 season.

The next biggest player on the market from the Pacific is Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a cap hit of over $11 million per year. To further complicate things, Karlsson has a no-movement clause, meaning he has to agree to any trade prior to it happening.

Karlsson had 101 points in 2022-23, the highest total of his career. His second-best points output came in the 2015-16 season with the Ottawa Senators when he logged 82 points. Some of the interested parties for Karlsson include the Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. It seems like a third party will be necessary to take on some of Karlsson’s contract, insert Arizona Coyotes.

We just got our first glimpse of the 2023-24 preseason schedule thanks to Leah Merrall of PHNX Sports. The Golden Knights will take on the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 29. The Coyotes’ preseason schedule has them playing games in Australia, Kansas, Texas, California, and Arizona.