Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Parade Plans, Panthers Mourning, Rival Trade Rumors

It’s an interesting day in the Nuggets, but let’s be honest, you don’t really care right now. You waited for this moment, and you’re going to be in Stanley Cup party mode for a while. So, I’ll dish the nuggets with a bit of BBQ sauce, and you can eat at your leisure. We’ll start with the Vegas Golden Knights wrap-up. The Nashville Predators are doing some hunting on the NHL trade block. Our Chicago colleague started the Adin Hill free agency watch. The Calgary Flames players have a lot to prove.

Oh, and the Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.

Let’s start with the pressing news: It’s official. Here are the details for the Golden Knights parade on Saturday.

From the ice at T-Mobile Arena, our video chat — How the Golden Knights did it.

And I didn’t expect this to be controversial, but I surely upset a few. Look, the organizational identity of the Vegas Golden Knights is misfits. Still, to this day, the organization is home to castoffs and broken toys. It’s time to expand the tradition and embrace it. From Adin Hill to Jack Eichel, the Golden Knights ARE Misfits.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Florida Hockey Now: Kids, your VGK put a hurtin’ on the Panthers. They have some serious injuries that will last into next season. Florida Panthers’ injuries.

The Panthers are mourning the end of a pretty magical run that hit the Vegas wall. Florida Panthers are in mourning.

Nashville Hockey Now: GM Barry Trotz is looking for some partners in the NHL trade market.

Chicago Hockey Now: Once upon a time, Antti Niemi won a Stanley Cup as the Chicago Blackhawks starter. Like Adin Hill, he was a backup and journeyman. He also cashed in on the UFA market. Will Hill follow the Blackhawks goalie’s path?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Flames’ upheaval is heavy this summer. New coach. New GM. The players have a lot of decisions to make and lots to prove with the Calgary Flames.

TSN: Patrick Roy wants to return to the NHL but says there is zero interest.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins hired an assistant GM before a GM, a couple of former Penguins will get their name on the Cup, but fans are turning on one of their formerly favorite trade targets. Sometimes, fans are nuts. Check it out — Pittsburgh Penguins one-timers.