How They Did It: Breaking Down Golden Knights Cup Win & Playoff Run

For the final time this season, from T-Mobile Arena, Vegas Hockey Now breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup run. We did so from the ice level following the game, and you can see some of the festivities happening behind us.

National Hockey Now Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski spent the last seven weeks living in Vegas and covering the Golden Knights. His insights early in the team’s playoff run surprised a few, but Dan not only correctly predicted each series but the number of games, too.

From the depth to prominent players like Conn Smyth winner Jonathan Marchessault and Adin Hill, the big defensemen to coach Bruce Cassidy’s fit behind the Golden Knights bench, Kingerski broke down how it went down and put a bow on the “Cup in Six” championship that owner Bill Foley incredibly predicted.

Subscribe to the National Hockey Now YouTube page and comment, too.