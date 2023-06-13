FOCO Releases Full Line of Golden Knights Stanley Cup Memorabilia

It’s the Stanley Cup edition. And friends of Hockey Now, FOCO immediately released a new line of officially licensed commemorative products celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Finals victory over the Florida Panthers.

The game was in doubt for only moments in the second period before the Golden Knights flexed their muscles en route to a 9-3 win at T-Mobile Arena. After three previous attempts that ended in the final four and a Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights came through on owner William Foley’s prediction of “Cup in Six Years.”

Five of the six Misfits started the game, and each of the original six lifted the Stanley Cup in succession following captain Mark Stone.

The collection of products includes plush toys, accessories, bags, holiday ornaments, and collectible bobbleheads featuring stars like Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, and more in their home and alternate jerseys. The bobbleheads feature commemorative Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Champion bases and nameplates in the front for all Golden Knights fans to admire. Players won’t be the only thing released in this collection, as Chance is featured as a bobblehead in this collection as well! The bobbleheads vary in size from 8 inches to 3 feet so that die-hard fans and collectors alike can find a bobblehead of their liking.

The accessories in this collection should not be overlooked either, with the inclusion of gloves, backpacks, hats, and a replica Stanley Cup paperweight that will look great on any desk.

Each item in the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions collection features the Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Champions logo, commemorating the team’s first championship in franchise history, making these items the perfect addition to any diehard Golden Knight’s fan’s collection.

