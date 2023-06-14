Golden Knights Parade Plans (Partial)

The Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate their first Stanley Cup in the most famous part of the city, which attracts tens of millions of tourists each year. The Golden Knights parade will bring their new silver trophy to the Vegas Strip, Saturday evening.

Thus far, that is all that is officially known.

Rumors persist it will be in the evening, perhaps at 7 p.m. Colleague Ken Boelke was the first to report.

News of the Golden Knights parade was confirmed by captain Mark Stone, who appeared on the Pat MacAfee show Wednesday.

The parade will mark the first championship celebration of a major men’s sport. The Vegas Aces, the WNBA team held their championship celebration at the Bellagio Fountains in October.

In recent years, cities have seen parade attendance exceed 500,000. Last year, more than a half-million people showed up to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche’s championship. In 2002, an estimated one million people attended the Detroit Red Wings celebration.

In 2019, nearly 400,000 showed up in St. Louis.

The Golden Knights amazingly succeeded in fulfilling owner Bill Foley’s bold prediction from November 2016, when he said, “Cup in Six.”

Vegas Hockey Now will update the story as details become official and are released.