Bill Foley Stanley Cup in 6 Comes True, ‘I’ll Think About My Next Asinine Statement!’

LAS VEGAS — It was a garish statement in its time. November 22, 2016, the owner of the brand new franchise about to be named the Vegas Golden Knights made a simple declaration. The team would make the playoffs in three years, “the Cup in six.”

The team shattered his first prediction, making it to the Stanley Cup Final in Year One with the original Misfits. However, A few setbacks and a few close calls tempered the Vegas Golden Knights’ expectations. What was once wild optimism became a chase.

Tuesday, the Golden Knights completed their seemingly impossible run from expansion to champion in, as Mr. Foley asserted, six years. The Golden Knights dominated the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, winning the series in five games and the final game 9-3.

Mark Stone had a hat trick, and the Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.

On the ice following the awarding of the Stanley Cup, Foley spoke with several news outlets, including Vegas Hockey Now. He demurred from additional predictions, conceding with a large smile, “I’ll give it to you in a couple of months. I’m going to relax and think about my next asinine statement.”