BREAKING: Golden Knights Put Laurent Brossoit On Waivers

After two games in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights, goaltender Laurent Brossoit had been waived by the Vegas Golden Knights. The news was reported first by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Coming off hip surgery, Brossoit played two games with the Silver Knights on a conditioning stint. Behind a shaky Silver Knight’s defense, he let in nine goals in two games. He was pulled in his second outing against the San Diego Gulls.

“To leave him in there would have been like throwing him to the wolves. Here’s a guy that worked really hard to get back, and we put an effort in front of him like that. I’ve seen how hard he has worked this week to get and play games. We had no issues with him (pulling him) was to save him,” said Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros.

Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner is also having hip problems, and in August, it was announced he would miss the entire season with the injury. This left the Golden Knights with Logan Thompson and also injured Brossoit at the time.

In late August, general manager Kelly McCrimmon added goaltender Adin Hill for goaltending depth. Thompson and Hill have been the Golden Knights tandem so far and have been excellent. This has put a wall up for Brossoit to return to the team, as no spot was available for him.

Thus, McCrimmon and the Golden Knights have recalled Brossoit from Henderson, placed him on IR, and then waived him. This means he will either be claimed by another NHL team or go back to Henderson.

Brossoit has a cap hit of $2.325 million and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If Brossoit clears, the VGK would free up $1.125 million in space. But there are multiple teams in need of goaltenders with injuries starting to appear in 2022-23.

This is a constantly updating story; check back for more details later.