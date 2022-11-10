Eichel “A Bit Hurt” By Sabres Fanbase Last Season, Justifies His Comments

It’s been over a year since the Jack Eichel trade, and for the second time in his career, Eichel will play in Keybank Center as a visitor Thursday evening as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The Golden Knights are looking for five-straight wins on the road and nine-straight overall. They are off to a great start, with Eichel contributing in his first full season with the team. He is currently riding a six-game point streak.

But the main storyline of tonight’s nationally broadcasted game will be the second chapter of Eichel’s return. Eichel spent six years in Western New York after being drafted no. 2 overall in 2015 by the Sabres.

Disagreements on both the health of Eichel and the direction of the Sabres organization caused a rift that led to the Eichel to Vegas trade on Nov. 4, 2022.

Last season, Eichel’s return game was a very notable one. The Golden Knights, who were hunting down a playoff spot, lost the game 3-1. Both Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, parts of the Eichel trade, scored against their former team, the Golden Knights. Sabres fans booed Eichel all night.

As a bit of a clap back, Eichel said the following to the Sabres fanbase postgame.

“That’s about the loudest I’ve heard this place, ever. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game… There were plenty of people here supporting me, and there were plenty of people here that were booing me. They must have just been booing me because they wish I were still here,” Eichel said in March.

Reflecting on the event now, Eichel justified his postgame comments by saying that he was hurt by the reaction and also that he wouldn’t sit back and apologize for his comments.

“Maybe I was a little surprised last year by the reception. I’m just like anyone else, I’m a human being, and it was emotional for me and probably for them. Maybe I was a little bit hurt, and that is probably why I said the things I said,” Eichel reflected.

“That’s all in the past now. I’m not going to sit here and say that I wish I didn’t say that. I just don’t think there is enough time for that. What happened, happened. It’s in the past, and I’m just trying to focus on the present,” said Eichel.

This is far from the first time a bad breakup has happened between an NHL team and a player. The most notable recent example is John Tavares leaving the New York Islanders in Free Agency 2018 for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tavares still gets criticized by Islander fans, but not as often as he did back then.

Time heals all wounds, and Eichel is looking to use that to his advantage.

“I am sure all the guys in that locker room have moved on, and the same for me. I’m just focused on the present and where we are now. I don’t try and look back too much. I think you can use your past and learn from it and make yourself better, but I am just trying to take it a day at a time,” Eichel added.

Eichel’s time in Buffalo did not result in a lot of success. But it did give him some good wing recommendations. He shared some wings with teammates at Gabriel’s Gate Wednesday evening before visiting Kyle Okposo and his family at their home.

Eichel and the Golden Knights start their game against the Sabres at 4 on ESPN and Hulu.